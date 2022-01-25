Headline News News Pro News 

Willo Hayden Handed Championship Boxing Date

Jonny Stapleton

Willo Hayden [2-0] has been handed his first 2021 fight date.

The Dublin fighter will fight for the third time as a professional in London in March.

Promoter Frank Warren today confirmed the Crumlin-trained prospect will appear on his Championship Boxing card set for March 11 and York Hall.

Hayden will face a yet to be confirmed opponent over six rounds on a card topped by a British super featherweight title fight between Chris Burke and Mark Leech.

The 20-year-old made his debut as recently as August of last year with a six round win over Dean Jones and followed it up with another six-round victory over Lee Connelly in November.

Speaking about doing six rounds so early Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter who is being kept busy by Frank Warren said: “I learned loads and I think doing six definitely does move you up a bit quicker.

“I’ve noticed the opponents I’m getting are a lot tougher compared to the opponent some other lads who are starting off on four-rounders were in against. Then Frank has a few boys who started well before me who are only just moving on to six-round fights themselves.”

https://www.patreon.com/IrishBoxing/membership

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Craig O’Brien secures ‘massive’ title fight on Sky broadcast NXTGEN

Jonny Stapleton

Cinderella man predicts boxing happy ever after ending

irishboxing

Ray Moylette Homecoming brings in big TV viewing figures

Joe O'Neill