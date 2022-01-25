Willo Hayden Handed Championship Boxing Date

Willo Hayden [2-0] has been handed his first 2021 fight date.

The Dublin fighter will fight for the third time as a professional in London in March.

Promoter Frank Warren today confirmed the Crumlin-trained prospect will appear on his Championship Boxing card set for March 11 and York Hall.

Hayden will face a yet to be confirmed opponent over six rounds on a card topped by a British super featherweight title fight between Chris Burke and Mark Leech.

The 20-year-old made his debut as recently as August of last year with a six round win over Dean Jones and followed it up with another six-round victory over Lee Connelly in November.

Speaking about doing six rounds so early Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter who is being kept busy by Frank Warren said: “I learned loads and I think doing six definitely does move you up a bit quicker.

“I’ve noticed the opponents I’m getting are a lot tougher compared to the opponent some other lads who are starting off on four-rounders were in against. Then Frank has a few boys who started well before me who are only just moving on to six-round fights themselves.”