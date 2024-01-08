Wild Card – Exciting out of the blue Sky step up for Aaron McKenna

Aaron McKenna starts 2024 with a ‘wildcard’ step-up fight live on Sky Sports.

‘The Silencer’ will fight Linus Udofia on the undercard of the Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer world title fight on January 20.

The Monaghan native will put his WBC international middleweight title on the line against the Lution fighter at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in less than two weeks.

McKenna has progressed positively to 17-0 since turning over and moves into 2024 as a 24-year-old 17-0 boxer on the verge of being a serious contender.

To continue his upward career trajectory, the younger of two boxing brothers must now overcome his toughest test as he takes on former English champion and British title challenger Udofia.

With victories over Tyler Denny, now the European champion, and John Harding Jr, as well as his closely contested split decision loss to Denzel Bentley for the British title, Udofia is a respected operator.

The 30-year-old from Luton returns to title action following a defeat to Kieron Conway knowing that victory against the undefeated McKenna would reignite his career.

It’s a welcome early start for the Smithborough native, who has been linked to former world champion Liam Williams, and he will be more than keen to start the year with a statement win.