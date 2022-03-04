‘Why Not do it Again in the Pros?’ Tommy Hyde Willing to Fight Former Amateur Rivals

Tommy Hyde is open to renewing acquaintances with some old amateur rivals once his career gets up and running.

The Rebel County fighter turns over under his father’s Nowhere2Hyde banner on top of the April 2 ‘The Beginning’ card – and looks set to be a welcome addition to an all of a sudden interesting light heavyweight division.

Hyde joins fellow recent light heavyweight amateurs of note Joe Ward, Matthew Tinker, Tony Browne and Thomas O’Toole in the paid ranks and looks set to be joined by Emmett Brennan, as vests continue to get discarded.

The simultaneous influx of light heavys to the pros has prompted fans to suggest all Irish matchups for a division that’s last pro champion was Paddy McDonagh [the West Meath man won the strap in 2012].

Ward may look to move at a faster pace but bouts between the rest would make for mouthwatering fare. In the case of Hyde there would be fan big interest in seeing him in against O’Toole and/or Brennan who he has recent history with.

It’s certainly something the Cork man is open to. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com not long after his debut was confirmed he said: “I’m concentrating on myself now but I’ve fought a couple of the lads as amateurs, so why not do it again in the pros? I want to be in big fights and there are some good fighters at my weight so down the road there could be some great fights.”

Hyde first has to get over his debut, which is scheduled for April 2 at The Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher, Cork and plays out on top of Nowhere2Hyde bill.

A debut opponent has yet to be confirmed, not that the Hector Bermudez trained fighter cares.

“I’ll leave that up to my dad and Hector,” responds when pushed on the opponent.

“I’m putting the work in the gym so I’ll be ready for whoever is across the ring from me” he adds before discussing his fight goals.

“The short term goal is to fight regularly and keep learning in the gym. I’ve already learnt a lot since I came over here to Springfield to train with Hector so I just want to keep that going and keep improving.”