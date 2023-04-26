‘Who’s up for it?’ Tony Bellew wants Irish title fight for ‘most avoided’ Irish fighter

Tony Bellew has called for Irish fighters to step up and fight ‘the most avoided Irish fighter around’.

The former cruiserweight champion of the world and DAZN pundit has recently become a Team Edward Donovan [6(1)-0] key figure and is trying to secure the 23-year-old the step up action he requires.

‘The Bomber’ claims the ‘Dominator’ is Irish title desperate and keen to show he is the best at his weight in Ireland.

However, he suggests there are no willing opponents, prompting him to take to social media and call for fellow Irish fighters to step up to the plate.

Speaking online Bellew said: “The most avoided Irishman around!! 6-0 and 3 of them against undefeated fighters! Just wants to fight for the Irish title to show he’s the best in his homeland! Who’s up for it?”

The younger of the two pro boxing brother’s needs to get an eight rounder in before he is Irish title eligible, meaning the Celtic title may be a better next step option.

The Jonathan O’Brien trained former underage amateur standout previously declared his Celtic intentions. The Limerick fighter called out Owen O’Neill before the Belfast fighter vacated the light middleweight version of the strap and was linked to Senan Kelly.