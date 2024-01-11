‘Whoever wants it’ – Impatient Ruadhan Farrell targets titles

Patience isn’t a virtue Ruadhan Farrell has at present.

The Belfast fighter wants straight back into a big bout and wants it known he is willing to fight.

Having drawn with Gerard Hughes in an Irish Boxing Awards Domestic Fight of the Year nominated clash on the December 2 Conlan – Gill card the IGB super bantamweight has a ready-made big fight in waiting.

However, he has an issue with waiting!

With the Padraig McCrory mentored Hughes changing coach and gym, teaming up with Pete Taylor in Dublin, the 26-year-old will most likely look for a bout to acclimatize before stepping into what looks like the perfect BUI Celtic title fight.

The Belfast man doesn’t want to follow the same process. ‘Rudy’ wants straight into a fight of note.

“I’m looking for a big fight this year at super bantamweight if it’s not Gerard Hughes I’ll take whoever wants it,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’d like a go at the BBBofC Celtic title or the Irish title. I want big fights,” he adds before revealing he also aspirations of topping a Belfast bill.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Gerard Hughes v Ruadhan Farrell, Super Bantamweight Contest 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing fight declared a draw

“I believe I am only getting better with each fight. I’m getting fitter and stronger and I’ve acclimatized to the pro game. I want to headline a small hall show this year. That would be a dream come true.”

When pushed on a Hughes rematch, he added: “I haven’t heard anything. I’ve been calling for it but he’ll probably have a comeback fight. I want big fights f*ck the jounreyman route its title season for me.”