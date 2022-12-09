‘Who the f*ck is Graham McCormack? I’m the Champion’ – G’Train ready to go full steam ahead

Graham McCormack [8(1)-1(0_] is using the doubters to fuel a war mission this weekend.

The BUI middleweight Celtic champion puts his title on the line against Fearghus Quinn [4(1)-0] on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s latest Belfast venture.

The Champion goes into the fight as bookies underdog and according to him written off by the majority of the fight fraternity.

Indeed, the 35-year-old claims his ability to succedd has been questioned from day one, not that he overly minds.

The Limerick fighter says the sceptics have inspired him to reach domestic champion status and has proved huge motivation going into tomorrow’s fight. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Shaun Kelly trained fighter said the theme remains going into a bout with Fight of the Night potential at the SSE Arena this weekend.

McCormack is adamant he is being over looked and even disrespected by Quinn’s wider team and thus comes to the ring disgruntled and ready raise the middle finger afer his hand is raised.

“I feel it’s them against me,” he says.

“They’re talking like ‘who the f*ck is Graham McCormack’, I’m the Celtic Champion and I’m the one defending my title. I feed of that though, it’s lit a fire under me. The things I’ve hear this week have lit a massive fire under me. If he thinks he is coming to blow me out of there let him try. I’m ready for absolutely everything.”

McCormack says he brings that fired up attitude to the ring and is promising a war.

“I’m coming for war 100 percent and I’m sure he is too. People seem to think that he’s just going to walk through me but lets see how that goes for him,” he adds before pointing out he has no issue with former amateur of note Quinn, who has been respectful and humble in the build up.

“I’ve nothing bad to say against the guy and I want to put that out there but he’s coming to take everything from me, everything I’ve worked for, for the last five or six years. That’s what it means to me. He wants to make my son cry, that’s what it means to me and I know I have to be on my game Saturday night.”

If on his game the Treaty County fighter is confident he wins, retains his title and sets up a massive 2023.

“I know I can beat him, I know I can win and I am going to win. I’ve done the best camp of my life, 12 weeks, I’ve locked myself away, barely seen my wife and kids, and I feel amazing.”