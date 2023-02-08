Who are the top pound-for-pound boxers in 2023?

The boxing scene is filled with unbelievable talents that deserve to be recognised as premier athletes. That is why it’s important to distinguish who are the top stars so people have a good idea of who to watch or even bet on during boxing events.

Pound-for-pound is used to describe some of the best fighters in combat sports no matter what weight class they are in. In boxing, there are a few boxers that deserve to be called the best in the world, no matter the weight class they choose to be in.

Boxing fans and bettors are familiar with these famous players. Find out who are the best boxers to bet on or maybe against if you feel like betting on the underdog.

Oleksandr Usyk (Heavyweight)

With a spotless 20-0 record, Usyk has one of the best résumés in the sport. He has solid accomplishments during his career including wins over Marco Huck and Tony Bellew at cruiserweight. His move to the heavyweight division has been successful as he has a win over a top star like Anthony Joshua.

Usyk is a fundamental-based fighter as he is ready to stay light on his feet while also using his southpaw stance to make reactive blocks and throws. He is also a strong defender as he keeps his guard up all the time and then he surprises his opponent with quick punches.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (Middleweight)

Canelo is a multi-weight world champion who has taken the world by storm with his electrifying performances. He is one of the most technical boxers in the world with creative punches that are still precise. Canelo is also an adaptable boxer which makes him a tough opponent for any matchup.

In terms of power, Canelo is also superb with his punches. His strikes are devastating with a high knockout percentage of 67%. He competes across different weight classes with 58 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws during his career so far.

Terence Crawford (Welterweight)

A dominant boxer with a spotless 39-0 record, Crawford is another candidate for being a top boxer in 2023. He is one of the most powerful boxers in his division. With his speed, Crawford can end matches with one punch which he has done multiple times, boasting a 76.9% KO rate in his victories.

Like Canelo, he has been the champion of many divisions and he has the potential to keep doing this for a long time. He is one of the most talented boxers in recent years and will continue to add to his spotless record.

Errol Spence Jr. (Welterweight)

Spence is a force to be reckoned with in the welterweight ranks. He is another unbeaten boxer as he has a 28-0 record. Power is a big part of his style as he can slug it out with any opponent put in front of him. He rolls through almost any opponent he has faced and he will continue to work as a top boxer in the division, considering he is only 32 years old.

