What To Do When You Don’t Know Video Poker Strategy

Playing video poker will prove to be incredibly fun. When you begin playing this game, you’re going to have a blast. It’ll be a memorable experience. However, this game isn’t suitable for everyone. When it comes to developing a strategy, you’ll find that it is difficult. Video poker is one of the toughest games in this category. You have to familiarize yourself with many scenarios so you’ll know when to hold and when to discard cards. Just remember that you don’t need to learn everything. As long as you develop a few simple strategies, you can likely win more often than not. If you don’t want to learn strategies, read the guide below.

Tips For Playing Without A Strategy

A lot of people want to play video poker without jumping through so many hoops. This is understandable but you need to take steps to protect your money. With that being said, you should learn basic tips so you don’t need to develop in-depth strategies. You can use these tips when playing situs slot online or video poker games at your local casino.

Picking The Right Game

When you decide to play video poker, it is pertinent to choose less volatile games. Slot machines tend to be more volatile. Research suggests that video poker players can win with 44% of their hands. Still, it is important to understand that the odds and volatility will depend on the type of game you’re playing. For instance, you’ll find that Double Bonus tends to be riskier than JoB because there are several bonus payouts. If you’re trying to minimize the risks, you should playing Jacks or Better.

Learn more about the odds for the game in question. Do that and you’ll have a better chance of winning.

JoB

If you’re new to video poker, you’ll want to take steps to enhance your odds. One of the best ways to do that is by playing Jacks or Better. It is less volatile than many of the other video poker games you can play. You’ll also find that it is easier to play. Although there are no bonus prizes, the paytable is straightforward and simple. Once you’ve played this game multiple times, you’ll know everything you need to know. From there, you can begin developing strategies to improve your odds.

High RTP

When you decide to play video poker, it is pertinent to pay close attention to the RTP or return to the player. If you don’t have a sound strategy, you’ll want to give yourself as many advantages as possible. A higher RTP can help you achieve this goal. 9/6 Jacks or Better is a wise choice. When you play this variation of the game, you’ll have an RTP higher than 99%. Suffice to say, you’ll win more often.

Keep Hands

Finally, you’ll want to keep made hands. Holding three cards to a royal flush instead of shooting for a high pair is better. It is best to maintain the hands you’ve got. There are some exceptions to the rule but it is wise to leave your hands alone.