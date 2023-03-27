What is IHG Merlin and why is it important?

IHG Merlin: A Comprehensive Guide to the Global Hotel Industry Platform

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is a global hospitality company that operates a portfolio of well-known hotel brands such as InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

To support its diverse range of properties, IHG has developed a powerful platform called Merlin that allows its employees to access important information and resources in one centralized location

In this article, we will explore what IHG Merlin is, why it is important, and how it benefits the global hotel industry.

What is IHG Merlin?

IHG Merlin is a web-based platform that serves as a one-stop shop for all employees of the InterContinental Hotels Group. The platform provides access to a range of tools, resources, and information that enable employees to better perform their job functions. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for employees to navigate and find the information they need quickly.

A Closer Look at the IHG Merlin Modules

The IHG Merlin platform consists of several different modules, each designed to provide specific tools and resources to hotel employees

Each module is designed to make it easier for employees to access the information and tools they need to perform their job functions effectively, ultimately improving the guest experience and benefiting the hotel industry as a whole.

MyLearning – an online training and development tool that offers a range of courses to enhance employee skills and knowledge.

MyID – a secure login system that allows employees to access the platform and their personal information.

MyPay – a payroll management system that enables employees to view their pay stubs and manage their payroll information.

MyBenefits – a benefits management system that provides information about employee benefits and allows them to manage their benefits information.

MyTravel – a travel management system that enables employees to book business travel and manage their travel expenses.

MyHotel – a hotel management system that allows employees to manage their hotel reservations, view hotel information, and access hotel-specific resources.

Why is IHG Merlin significant?

The IHG Merlin platform is significant for a number of reasons

For starters, it allows employees to quickly and easily access critical information and resources. This allows employees to perform their duties more effectively and efficiently, ultimately improving the guest experience. By providing a unified set of tools and resources to all employees, the platform also promotes consistency across the IHG portfolio.

Second, the platform serves as a central hub for training and development. The MyLearning module provides a variety of courses that allow employees to improve their skills and knowledge, resulting in better job performance. Employees and the organization as a whole benefit from this, as a more skilled and knowledgeable workforce can lead to better business results.

Third, the platform offers a variety of tools and resources to help employees manage their personal information and benefits. This makes it easier for employees to manage their work-life balance and access important employment information. This can lead to increased employee satisfaction and, as a result, higher retention rates.

How Does IHG Merlin Benefit the Global Hotel Industry?

The IHG Merlin platform offers a range of benefits for the global hotel industry. Here are just a few of the ways in which the platform can benefit hotels and their employees:

1. Improved efficiency: By providing a centralized location for important tools and resources, IHG Merlin can help hotels streamline their operations and improve efficiency. This can help hotels reduce costs and improve their bottom line.

2. Enhanced guest experience: When employees have access to the tools and resources they need to perform their job functions effectively, it can improve the overall guest experience.

3. Improved employee engagement and retention: When employees have access to training and development opportunities, benefits information, and other important resources, it can improve their engagement and satisfaction with their job. This can ultimately lead to higher retention rates and lower turnover.

4. Consistency across the IHG portfolio: By providing a unified set of tools and resources, IHG Merlin can help promote consistency across the entire IHG portfolio. This can help ensure that guests

How IHG Merlin Improves Efficiency and Guest Experience Across the Hotel Industry:

IHG Merlin improves efficiency and guest experience across the hotel industry by centralizing critical tools and resources. This allows hotel employees to quickly and easily access the information they require, ultimately leading to improved performance and a more streamlined operation.

Employees can improve their skills and knowledge by having access to training and development opportunities through the MyLearning module, which can lead to better job performance and a better guest experience

The platform also promotes consistency across the IHG portfolio, ensuring that guests receive the same level of service and experience regardless of where they stay.

This can result in increased guest satisfaction and loyalty, which will ultimately benefit the hotel industry as a whole.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, IHG Merlin is an essential platform that improves efficiency and guest experience across the hotel industry

The platform’s various modules provide employees with the tools and resources they need to perform their job functions effectively, enhancing their skills and knowledge and, ultimately, improving the guest experience. However, implementing the platform necessitates careful planning and execution, including employee involvement, training, and communication.

Hoteliers can ensure a smooth transition to IHG Merlin and ultimately benefit from its many advantages by following best practices and taking a strategic approach to implementation. Overall, IHG Merlin is a valuable platform that is assisting in the success of the hotel industry, and its importance is expected to grow in the coming years.