What a lovely ‘Problem’ to have – Padraig McCrory’s next opponent confirmed – Potential world title eliminator

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] is faced with a lovely Problem, a big fight with Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao that is.

Reyes Fire Fist Boxing Promotions today announced they will team up with Conlan Boxing to run three shows in Ireland, the first of which will include a huge fight for McCrory.

The Florida based promotional company, who guide the career of Connor Coyle, revealed their fighter Yamaguchi Falcão [24(10)-1-1] will share the ring with the Belfast super middleweight next.

Fire Fist didn’t confirm when the fight will take place or on what card. However, rumour suggests it has been previously lined up for Michael Conlan’s IBF featherweight world title tilt against Luis Alberto Lopez if that all Top Rank battle fight is, as expected, confirmed for Belfast over the next few weeks.

It’s also been strongly suggested the Irish Boxing Awards Irish Fighter of the Year will compete with the Brazilian in a WBA world title eliminator.

NABA Gold champion Falcao was born and raised in Brazil but now resides in Florida. In his most recent bout, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist scored a seventh round stoppage over Ernest Amuzu. The American-based fighter is also ranked #6 by the WBA and seventh by the WBC.

McCrory had a breakout 2022, stopping Marco Antonio Periban in five rounds, and Leon Bunn in six to win the IBO light heavyweight world title. “The Hammer” is ranked #4 in the world by the WBA and sixth by the WBC.

“This is a great partnership. Both of our stables can grow in Ireland and the US,” said Jamie Conlan of Conlan Boxing, “There are excellent benefits to working together with Reyes Fire Fist Boxing.”

“We are really excited to be working with Jamie Conlan and Conlan Boxing,” said Jody Caliguire of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing. “Our vision aligned well and there’s a lot of opportunities for both our fighters. We promote Yama and Conlan is the promoter for McCrory. Both guys want to fight for a world title but have been passed over, so matching these two hungry fighters was a natural fit. Big things are on the horizon and we’ll have updates in the near future.”