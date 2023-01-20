‘We’re in Talks’ – Victory in Scotland sets up domestic rematch for Donegan

Dominic Donegan [6(1)-4(1)-1] is getting over the disappointments of missed title opportunities in 2022 by marching toward a 2023 BUI Celtic title shot.

The Cavan fighter will be the first Irish fighter out this year when he takes to the ring on a Sam Kynoch show at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow, Scotland tonight.

The fight comes quickly on the back of a November win over Josh Cook, which ended a run of five without victory for the Ulster man.

Put back-to-back wins together for the first time since 2020 with a victory tonight and ‘Dom The Bomb’ could secure another big domestic fight hints his manager Ian Gaughran. Although the bout in Scotland also has a cathartic element after a BUI Celtic title reverse suffered at the gloves of Graham McCormack and a heartbreaking stoppage defeat to fellow Cavan man Owen Duffy – who went on to challenge for a title on the back of that TV win – last year.

Keeping busy is keeping the 28-year-old, who also tragically lost close friend Harrison Jameson late last year, focused and is allowing him to put some distance between him and those stinging defeats.

“It’s a relatively quick turnaround for Dom after his win in Girdwood last time but he was keen on getting back out and I agree with the reasoning,” Gaughran told Irish-boxing.com.

“We all know what happened in the defeat to Owen Duffy, and that stung because not only was he a couple of rounds ahead when he got caught with a peach of a shot, but we know what would have been next.

“Dom could very easily be BUI Celtic champion now but for that shot and that stung him for a while.

“But he has responded to that – and to the tragic death of one of his best mates Harrison Jameson – with bravery and courage and dignity and I’m looking forward to him putting in a performance in Glasgow over six rounds.”

Having returned from his defeat to Duffy, Donegan scored a routine success against Josh Cook live on TG4 last time, and he looks to have a stiffer task on his hands at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow the always game and dangerous CJ Wood.

“CJ Wood is a better class of journeyman and he will certainly bring something different to the table but Dom wanted to be tested before getting back into domestic or 50/50s again so this is the perfect opportunity,” added Gaughran, whose stable is going from strength to strength following a very productive 2022, before suggesting something of note is in the pipeline.

“There is a plan in place for Dom following what hopefully is a good win, and a familiar opponent is lined up for a big fight – we’re in talks – but we’ll get this out of the way and then speak more about that.”

Wood has taken rounds of some good fighters in recent bouts, dropped a foe two fights ago and has upset potential, but Gaughran isn’t concerned confident his charge has put the work in.

“Dom and James Freeman, who will be turning over very soon, have been pushing each other day-in, day-out and it will only benefit them both.

“It’s a big fight for him because an impressive win gets him back to the bigger stage and I’m fully confident he will deliver and get the stable off to a flying start for 2023.”

If Donegan does manage to return to the domestic table and secure another title shot he will prove an example to any fighter that has suffered a rocky patch and had their duck egg smashed.

“He is a testament to perseverance, though, and that’s why I’m so fond of him. He’s had a rough old time of it and had a couple of tough losses but he knows how good he is and he is improving with every camp under Dan Anderson.”