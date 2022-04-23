Headline News News Pro News 

Wembley Win for Kurt Walker

Jonny Stapleton

It’s a Wembley win for Kurt Walker.

The super featherweight prospect registered a second pro win tonight.

Walker accounted for Stefan Nicolae with relative ease on the undercard of the massive Tyson Fury – Dylan Whyte WBC world heavyweight title fight in London tonight.

The Olympian won every round and has his hand raised after shutting out the Romanian.

Nicolae, 30 was never going to cause the Belfast fighter any real trouble but was tough enough to give him a workout and took him four valuable rounds.

The Conlan boxer’s debut ended in extra quick fashion, as he stopped Jaroslav Hriadel within a round. The four rounds at Wembley Stadium were less eye-catching but potentially a lot more beneficial to his development.

The win sees Walker improve to 2-0 with one knockout, his opponent’s record now reads 3(1)-32(10)-2.

