Wembley Way – Willo Hayden Targets Fury – Whyte Undercard Slot

Jonny Stapleton

Willo Hayden [3(1)-0] believes he gave fight fans a glimpse of what’s to come at the York Hall on Friday night – and would like to reveal more at Wembley later this Spring.

The Dubliner registered a first career stoppage on a Queensbury card at the beginning of the weekend battering Michael Waldon into submission live on BT Sports.

Speaking after the fight the 20-year-old claimed inside the distance wins will become the norm moving forward, revealing injury prevented him from being overly destructive in his first two outings, six-round wins over Dean Jones and Lee Connelly.

“I’m happy with my performance and that’s going to be the first of many stoppages,” Hayden told IFL TV.

“When I saw he was hurt I was just eager to get him out of there. I knew I was going to get him out, I rushed it a little but I still got him out of there.

“The first few fights I had [injury] problems coming in but I still got the job done and I learnt from those fights, no regrets taking them. This fight I was 100 percent and you seen what the outcome was.”

Frank Warren has kept Hayden busy since turning him over in August of last year. The Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter has had two away from the spotlight learning fights before being afforded the chance to introduce himself to TV fight fans with a knockout win.

Hayden would love the chance to fight in front of a bigger audience next time out – and is targeting a slot on the undercard of Tyson Fury versus Dillian Whyte set for Wembley Stadium and April 26.

“I haven’t heard any dates yet, I’ll wait till I get the shout. I’d love to get on the Furys [vs Whyte] undercard.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

