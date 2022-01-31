‘We’ll see once she get hit’ – Serrano warns she bring BIG power to Biggest Women’s Fight

Katie Taylor will feel genuine fight changing power for the first time in her career in Madison Square Garden on April 30, warns Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1-1].

The New York side of the ‘the biggest women’s fight in history’ says she brings attributes to the table the likes that Taylor has never seen, one of which is serious power.

The seven weight world champ warns she brings a big punch to the big arena and the massive fight. In fact, she suggests once she lands clean the Irish sensation will be shaken up like never before.

The southpaw, who fights for Puerto Rico, also argues she is the fresher, is equally as talented, and comes armed with a quality game plan.

“I’m younger, I’m stronger, I can box, I can brawl, I’m smart, I have a good team, we’ve got a great game plan and I’m going to be ready for whatever she shows up with on the night,” Serrano told Matchroom.

“It’s going to be very very hard to defeat me, trust me I won’t just lay down. Kaite Taylor has never fought a girl like me, she never fought a girl that hits as hard as me. We will see once she gets hit once or twice…things are going to change.”

It’s fighting talk from the younger sister of Cindy Serrano, who Taylor defeated in 2017, but the Jake Paul advised fighter was keen to point out she holds the Bray fighter in high regard.

“I respect Katie Taylor as a fighter and what she has done for the sport, she’s actually helped us all. When she became a professional people were talking about her, her, her, there were women in the sport way before her, but when she became professional everyone was like ‘did you hear about the Irish girl.’ She opened doors for us and helped us get the right platforms to fight on and get recognition.

“I’m excited and honoured to share that ring with her. She will be a great dance partner and it will be a great fight.”

There has always been a sense of tension between the camps but the 32-year-old seven division titlist was clear there is no animosity between the fighters.

She claims it will remain that way throughout the build up and points out the fight is so big it doesn’t need any antics to generate interest.

“I’m going to continue to respect Katie Taylor and I know she will do the same because that’s who we are. There is no need to disrespect each other, we have a job and a task, and once we are in the ring we will let our hands do the talking. I’ve never said one bad word about Katie Taylor and everyone still wants to see this fight because we are two great accomplished women. We will get in the ring that night and show why we are the best. You have two of the top three pound-for-pound fighters going in there and risking everything and we will see whose the best.”