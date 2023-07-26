‘We’ll Have a Night Out in Belfast City Alright’ – Big Ring Walk Plans for Padraig McCrory’s Big Occasion

Padraig McCrory is embracing his role as a stadium headline act to the extent he is going for the big ring walk next Friday night.

The ever humble ‘Hammer’ tops the Feile Fight Night at the Falls Park on August 4 and in true festival fashion will ensure there is some live music for the crowd.

The undefeated former IBO world champion will be sung into the ring by Ryan McMullan.

The Feile confirmed as much yesterday saying: “We are delighted to announce that the sensational Ryan McMullan will be singing Boxing Hero Padraig McCrory out onto the Falls Park Arena stage at Féile Fight Night!”

The Dee Walsh-trained super middleweight usually comes into White Stripe’s anthem Seven Nation’s Army, indeed he has become synonymous with the song.

However, McMullan’s go-to tune Belfast City may fit the Belfast hero well and is musical number McCrory is fond of. It could also be the Conlan Boxing banger goes the Michael Conlan route and comes into more than one song.

Either way, it promises to be a special moment for the reigning Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year and for his loyal and sizable following.

McCrory follows in the footsteps of Tommy McCarthy and Michael Conlan when fights Steed Woodhall on top of the bill.

Sean McComb will provide chief support in a WBO European title fight with Alejandro Moya. Olympian Kurt Walker, Lewis Crocker, Fearghus Quinn, Conor Quinn, Gerard Hughes and Georgia O’Connor all also appear.