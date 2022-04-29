“We Will See What Happens” – Eddie Hearn open to Katie Taylor fight in Dublin following MTK collapse

Eddie Hearn has re-re-re-re-opened the door to a massive Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] homecoming.

The Matchroom boss admits Ireland’s most admired sports star deserves a fight in Ireland and claims it would be a shame if it never materialized.

Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s Madison Square Garden-hosted showdown with Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)-1], Hearn suggested he would like to give Taylor ‘that moment’.

“I just think it would be very disappointing if she never got the chance to go to Ireland and let her have that moment,” the Essex promoter told the assembled press at the media workout in New York on Wednesday.

A fight night at the 3Arena had long been promised by the promoter but was put off twice before being shelved ‘indefinitely’ – with Taylor’s manager reasoning that he was advised by the authorities that the climate was “not conducive” to a card in Dublin.

There was talk of Cork and a Taylor festival but that never got beyond the idea stage. Belfast was also mentioned but that never felt right.

A Dublin return was raised again by Irish media in New York this week and Hearn spoke positively about it.

“We will see what happens. It’s too early to comment on anything that has happened,” he added when asked if it would be an easier eventuality because of the closing down of MTK. “But if she beats Serrano maybe we could do the repeat there.”

Irish fight fans, who will continually argue Taylor sells out Croke Park, will take all homecoming talk with a pinch of salt, as they are hearing it since 2016. In fairness, Hearn does appear genuine and keen and circumstances rather a lack of will seem to be the issue.

April 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Behind the scenes on media day of Katie Taylor ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Speaking on the possibility of fighting at home Taylor said:

“I’d absolutely love to fight in Ireland. I’m really looking forward to the homecoming at some stage. I think people are excited about it as well but at the moment it’s out of my control.”

“I leave that in the promoter’s hands and the manager’s hands.”