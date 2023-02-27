We have a title fight – McCarthy – McCormack just got more exciting

We have a title fight!

The BUI super middleweight title will be on the line when Graham McCormack [8(1)2(1)] and Craig McCarthy [9(2)-1(1)-1] meet in Waterford.

A fight between the Munster men was last week confirmed for the April 8, Ring Kings card much to the excitement of Irish fight followers.

Excitement levels will increase for both parties and their supporters tonight as it’s been confirmed a title will be on the line when they trade leather at WIT.

It means there is more than bragging rights on offer in what has developed into a grudge match.

For ‘Built2Last’ McCarthy, it means a return to super middleweight, a weight he competed at previously and for former middleweight BUI Celtic champion, ‘G’Train’ McCormack it means he has the chance to join stablemate Jamie Morrissey in the two-weight Celtic title club.

The news the BUI have sanctioned the fight for a title also means the Neill Power promoted card will host two intriguing title fights.

McCarthy- McCormack for the BUI Celtic title joins local favourite Dylan Moran versus Declan Geraghty for the Irish light welterweight title on the increasingly intriguing card.

Also appearing will be Rohan Date, Kate Radomska, Tommy Hyde, Paul Ryan, Cathal Crowley, Dylan Wilson, Shane McConnell and Cathal Curran.