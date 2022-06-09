Headline News Latest News Pro News 

We Have A Title Fight – Donegan – McCormack Gets Upgrade

There will be more than bragging rights at stake when Graham McCormack [7(1)-1(0)]  and Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] look to settle their long running grudge in Belfast next month.

One of the two protagonists of the bad blood bout will leave the Europa Hotel with a title proudly placed around their waist.

It’s been today confirmed that the BUI Celtic title will be on the line in the eagerly anticipated Summer Brawl clash.

It means massive reward is up for grabs as the winner gets the prettiest trinket in Irish boxing and free passage toward some bigger bouts.

To the victor will go the spoils and mandatory Irish title status.

‘The Bomb’ and ‘G’Train’ were on a collision course when they were both under the Boxing Ireland banner and have been trading verbals from as far back as 2018.

Indeed, they looked a cert to share a ring in 2020 but just as it looked like a fight would be made, Donegan was mandated to fight Eddie Tracey for the little middleweight BUI Celtic title rather than ‘G Train’ – and neither fight materialised.

Indeed, it looked like the ship had sailed with regard to the Cavan-Limerick clash until rumour it was made resurfaced last month. Confirmation terms have been agreed and the fight is a go came in Late May night – and the fight upgraded to a title fight on Thursday afternoon.

Tony Davitt trained Donegan hit some serious pot holes in 2021, suffering defeats in Luxemburg and Belfast against opponents he was expected to defeat. In fairness, the Luxemburg reverse was contentious but the Belfast defeat was less so. He ended the year with a drawing with Dale Arrowsmith and comes into the massive fight looking for form. He was set to fight James Cahill on The Begining Bill before that was canceled showing his All Irish willingness.

McCormack, who is trained by Treaty Boxing’s Sean Kelly, also suffered defeat for the first time in 2021 but his reverse came after a solid showing in a BUI Celtic title fight with Paul Kean in Scotland. The southpaw has since returned to winning ways, defeating Seamus Devlin as recently as last month.

Also appearing on the Europa hosted Summer Brawl show will be Colm Murphy, Owen O’Neill, Jamie Morrissey and Daniel O’Sullivan.

