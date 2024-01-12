‘We beat the sh*t out of each other’ – UFC star reveals how Thomas Carty spars helped him prepare Vegas headline fight

Johnny Walker has lifted the lid on his spars with Thomas Carty.

The Brazilan MMA name and the exciting Dublin boxing prospect have become close since they began training alongside each other in recent years.

Talk suggests that friendship is put aside when the pair share the sparring ring, although the Dublin-based South American reveals that’s not quite the case.

The pair do trade serious leather and push each other to the limit when in the training ring but Walker, who moved to Ireland for love, says it’s not a case of no holds spars.

While it’s competitive and aggressive there is a line respect and friendship won’t allow them to cross.

As a result, it’s the kind of sparring that both tests and teaches and the kind of rounds that helped the colorful character get ready for his UFC headline fight with Magomed Ankalaev in Las Vegas this weekend.

“He’s a really good fighter. He’s really technical. He plays a really big part in my sparring,” Walker told Irish-boxing.com.

“I train with Karl Moore and a few others as well but with Thomas, it’s hard sparring with a heavy guy. We beat the sh*t out of each other but in a good way. We don’t go out of our way to hurt each other, it’s just a good hard sparring.

“If he rocks me he doesn’t go to finish me, he will take it easy and let me come back, the same for me. We push each other so hard. It’s good to have a partner to train like that,” he adds before hinting it won’t be long until BUI Celtic Champion Carty is topping bills in his chosen combat sport.

“He’s a really good fighter, a quality boxer, a heavyweight guy. He also has a lot of experience, he’s sparred with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and all of the world champions. Thomas is a really good fighter and will make big news very soon.”

Johnny Walker takes on Magomed Ankalaev on January 13th live on UFC Fight Pass and TNT Sports at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2.