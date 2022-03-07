“We back each other up here’ Martin Rogan calls out John Fury

Martin Rogan told John Fury to pick on someone his own age when challenging to fight Tyson Fury’s dad.

‘Big Rogie’ didn’t take too kindly to Fury aggressively questioning Carl Frampton over his prediction that Jake Paul would get the better of Tommy Fury.

A furious Gypsy John’ confronted ‘The Jackal’ at the first press conference for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte last Tuesday and the exchange went viral.

Retired Belfast heavyweight was one who saw it and one that wasn’t overly impressed. Rogan, who lost an Irish heavyweight title fight to Tyson Fury in 2012 rowed in behind former two-weight world champ Frampton.

In a social media post Rogan said it was time the “over 50s got it on” and he said once he defeated John Fury he’d take on Tommy and then Tyson.

“Your messing our Carl about, we back each other up here, I’ll fight you then Tommy and then Tyson.”

The post was made in good spirit and their was an element of jest about it.

However, Fury has looked to fight age appropiate suitors previously and Rogan is another who has more than once suggested he was fit enough to fight.

Rogan has already shared the ring with a Fury, losing to now WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury in the last Irish heavyweight title fight back in 2012.