WBO Reveal Amanda Serrano’s Next Move and it’s NOT a Katie Taylor Rematch

The WBO revealed Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2(0)-1] plans to defend her WBO featherweight title in August, killing all hope of an immediate Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] rematch.

The chances of an instant repeat of the record-breaking Madison Square Garden undisputed lightweight world title fight dwindled over the last number of days.

First Serrano confirmed she would return in August, moving away from the September Croke Park narrative and sparking rumour she was set for a Jake Paul undercard.

Eddie Hearn has since revealed talks re coming to Dublin and Taylor-Serrano II broke down, claiming Team Serrano don’t want to come to Ireland and will explore other options for now.

The World Boxing Organisation have revealed option 1 is now a featherweight world title fight.

The seven weight world champion is reigning WBO and WBC world champion at 126lbs and has her sights set on becoming undisputed champion at the weight.

The Puerto Rican’s team have informed the WBO that the southpaw will put her title on the line in August on a Most Valuable Promotions card.

WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel said: “Serrano wants to stay active. They will submit to us a list of names of possible challengers and we will decide yes or no. It is not known where it will be and it will be on the same card where Jake Paul intends to fight.”

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano after their bout at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The fact a list of opponents will be submitted to be cleared suggests the August return won’t be a unification clash.

So a fight with WBA champion Erika Cruz of IBF title holder Sarah Mahfoud looks unlikely for this summer, which in turn indicates it will take at least three fights for Jake Paul guided puncher to unify leaving next summer would be the earliest possible time frame for a rematch.

Reports suggest that no Serrano means no Croke Park this Autumn for Katie Taylor, although pre news the rematch was officially a no go for this year, former UFC and boxing world champion Holly Holm was in the opponent pole.

Many argue a star as popular as Taylor could sell out a stadium regardless of dance partner and there are worries waiting for next summer and Serrano, whose team fight her corner well, would be too risky.