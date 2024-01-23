Katie Taylor and Callum Walsh were among the winners in the WBC Best of 2023 awards.

Both the Wicklow world champion and the exciting Cork prospect picked up World Boxing Council annual gongs.

Taylor’s historic win over Chantelle Cameron was awarded Fight of the Year by the sanctioning body. The Irish star avenged her sole career defeat at the 3Arena in November with a brilliant display in front of a loud partisan crowd, becoming Ireland’s first-ever two-weight undisputed world champion in the process.

The UFC’s favourite boxer, Walsh was rewarded for another brilliant early year with the Prospect of the Year award.

It’s the second accolade Walsh has picked up in award season, having already been crowned UFC Fight Pass Fighter of the Year.

Speaking as to why that fight got the gong over all the other WBC affiliated clashes the sanction body explained:

“Cameron vs Taylor I – Chantelle Cameron came out strong against Katie Taylor in the first rounds, swarming her with punches and not giving her room to breathe. Cameron was relentless during the mid fight starting every attack and finishing them. It was pressure, pressure, pressure as she walked Taylor down.

“As the fight progressed, Taylor tried to took the fight to Cameron on the inside but by the time the fight ended everyone agreed that it was a competitive contest, but Chantelle Cameron emerged as the deserved.

“Taylor vs Cameron II – Taylor demonstrated a very effective gameplan. Slip and Jab at arm’s length on the outside, move forward on the inside with heavy flurried hooks to the head – and clinch to nullify a response. In doing so, Chantelle Cameron was unable to get into a rhythm and let her shots go.

“As the rounds went on, Chantelle Cameron had her moments, but Katie was the aggressor and decisively won most of the rounds.”

On Walsh’s win they said:

“A great year of progression with a quartet of victories, retaining the USWBC Silver Super Welterweight championship, which he defended on two occasions.

“Now, the rising star possess a record of 9-0, 7KO’s and is gearing up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day weekend in The Big Apple with a return to Madison Square Garden Garden Theater.”