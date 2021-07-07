Wayne’s New World – Kenny Comeback on the cards

Wayne Kenny has had a tough past couple of years but has come through the worst of it and is ready to get back in action.

The Darndale lightweight is back training and eyeing a 2021 return. Now 36, the 1-0 pro wants to add to his record and use the “fire” that has been built up through a period of personal hell.

Following some time on the semi-pro scene, Kenny announced his intention to turn pro in 2017 only to see two dates fall through. He eventually debuted on a Kynoch Boxing show in Glasgow in October 2019, outpointing Gary McGuire over four rounds.

Since then it hasn’t been plain sailing for the former Edenmore amateur who explains to Irish-Boxing.com how “the past two years since my debut were a nightmare.”

“I got married in March last year, things didn’t go well, I started drinking a bit, I’d family and personal problems, I became down and was at my lowest.”

Thankfully Kenny is in a better place now and describes how “the past few weeks have been good, a few friends there for me.”

“I’m back training and I’m enjoying normal things again. I don’t blame lockdown for my inactivity or problems I had.”

On top of personal problems, Kenny also suffered a rather nasty broken hand which has stunted his progress.

“I had horrific break,” he recalls. “Off work and lost earnings because of the injury, it was a shocking year for me.”

“I’m back punching at 60 percent and, hopefully, next month I’m back in gym with the pros.”

“It was tough road to come through especially past few months. I’m really looking forward to get back in the ring.”

“It’s definitely the last run I’ve got at pro game, time waits for no one. I’ve a lot of fire built up in me.”

The Dubliner is looking to return to the ring soon, potentially in Scotland where his management team are part of the new FightZone project.

“My plans are to get out before Christmas.” outlines Kenny.

“I was speaking to my manager, Sam Kynoch. He’ll have me out sooner rather than later.”

“I’m just gone 36 and I’d love a good run at it now as I’ve lost a lot of time in my pro career.”