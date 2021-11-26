Wayne McCullough believes Jason Quigley should have been allowed to fight on during his world title fight with Demetrius Andrade in Manchester, New Hampshire last Friday night.

Referee Arthur Mercante Jr called a halt to proceedings late in the second stanza waving off the fight as soon the Donegal middleweight hit the canvas for a second time in the round and a third time in the fight.

Irish fight Icon McCullough, who was standing in for coach Andy Lee, argues the Ballybofey man was capable of fighting on and with so little time left in the stanza should have been given the benefit of the doubt and the minute break to get his bearings.

“When the fight was waved off, the round was practically over,” McCullough told Chirs McNulty for Donegal Live.

“I think he should have given Jason the one minute in the corner. It’s the championship of the world, not a novice fight, I thought he should have got a minute to see how he could react. I didn’t feel like the fight should be stopped.”

Quigley, who has since revealed he broke his jaw in the first round, argued a similar case claiming he had his wits about him throughout the short duration of the world title fight.

With three knockdowns in less than six minutes and such an injury, the result looked inevitable but Quigley was willing to put on his hiking boots to try scale the mountain they were left to climb.

“I was put down, but I wasn’t hurt. Everything the ref’ asked me to do, I did it: Take a step left, take a step right, I was almost doing it before him.

“I’m disappointed with my own performance. I was happy with the way things were going. I was doing the things me and Andy had planned on doing. I felt comfortable. I didn’t feel in danger until he landed. Even when I got up, I didn’t feel that i was in trouble.”

Former bantamweight champion of the world, McCullough was still impressed with the American both in and out of the ring.

“Demetrius is a great champion. The guy is one of the most respectful champions I’ve seen. He came into the dressing room to Jason and he didn’t have to do that. He wants to get the bigger fights and he might get one now.

“It was a tough night. Jason fought a good champion. Demetrius is a very respectful champion,” he adds before discussing the knockdowns furthre.

“That’s boxing. You can get caught with one shot. Jason was doing his best to try and avoid that early. He got caught with one in the first round and I slapped him when he came back to the corner – just to make sure that he was alright.

“With the second knockdown, Jason got leaned on as well. That’s something Andrade is very good.

“Jason has a lot of people around him who care about him. Jason is my friend, first and foremost. Whatever he does. I’m behind him. He is a great guy.”