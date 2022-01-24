Watershed moment – Taylor vs Serrano will ‘Change the Sport Forever’ suggests Hearn

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] versus Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1-1] is much more than just the biggest female fight of all time according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss believes the proposed Ireland versus Puerto Rico meeting is so big it will have a lasting impact outside of boxing.

In fact, he claims the fight, he hopes to officially confirm for Madison Square Garden and April 30 this week, will be a watershed moment for the sweet science.

Speaking to the Irish media at the second of last week’s two Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood press conferences, the DAZN aligned promoter said Taylor versus Serrano will have such an impact it will ‘change the sport forever’.

“It will be the moment when people outside the boxing fraternity accept women’s boxing. It will change the sport forever.

“We are going to push that fight so hard. It is the culmination of a lot of hard work from us but mainly from Katie and Serrano. They are finally going to get what they deserve.

“I think it will be massive, not just among the boxing hardcore, but to a different kind of audience. It is an iconic moment for women’s boxing, the biggest fight of all time.

“I think we could build this into a historic moment for sport with two women going to the mecca of boxing to headline the biggest fight of all time. It is the moment people outside the sport accept women’s boxing out.”

The furor around the fight, the historic significance of two females topping a bill at the iconic venue and the marketing push it will receive from promotional powerhouse Matchroom, would suggest Hearn is right, the fight will cause a stir and will no doubt capture widespread attention.

However, the Essex promoter is adamant what’s delivered in the ring during the Undisputed lightweight world title fight will register a lasting and game-changing impression.

“We know it is going to be absolute war. People who watch it are going to go ‘wow’. It will change women’s boxing forever.”

Contracts have yet to be signed are there are formalities that have to be completed – but Hearn is confident a fight that has proved hard to make is very close to being confirmed.

“We are very close to signing contracts. I wouldn’t say it has been plain sailing, but it has been pretty good. Both girls are in – they both want the fight. Jake Paul and his guys have been really good to work with. It is not signed yet but hopefully in the next week it can be.”