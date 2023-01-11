Waterford Whispers – Dylan Moran news prompts Deise fight night talk

Dylan Moran has his BUI licence back and is primed to help kick start a Waterford revolution.

‘The Real Deal’ confirmed this week that he has received his Boxing Union of Ireland licence and thus is ready to fight on home soil for the first time since he defeated Gyorgy Mizsei in the National Stadium in 2019.

The news saw Waterford whispers increase in volume and there is now a strong suggestion that Munster county is set for a local star-studded spring show.

Waterford was due to host it’s first card since 2018 and only it’s second in 70-plus years on November 19 last year.

After a frustrating few months I’m now getting my license back



Officially aloud fight again



Big year ahead 🥊 — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) January 9, 2023

However, with local star Craig McCarthy recovering from injury and fellow Deise name Moran awaiting his licence the fight night was postponed.

It now looks likely an early April show will go to WIT and should be promoted by Neil Power’s Ring Kings, who brought real razmataz to Waterford City’s last card.

Early talk has Ring Kings exploring a domestic match-up between ‘Built2 Last’ Craig McCarthy and Limerick’s Graham McCormack, while the same whispers have Rohan Date in exciting all-Irish action. Kate Radomska could make her home town debut on the card and it could prove the ideal opportunity for her stablemate Joe Ward to make his debut, while Rhys Moran will also be hopeful of making an appearance.