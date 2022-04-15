Waterford Boxing Club Wins Community Gold

St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Waterford, has been honoured with a national accolade.

The club was nominated by Waterford County Council for the ‘Best Community Sports Team/Club’ category at the All Ireland Council & Community Awards and came away with gold.

The club was nominated alongside Enjoy Tennis at Shankill Tennis Club (Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown), FitFor45 (South Dublin), Longford Athletic Club (Longford), Monaghan Sanctuary Runners (Monaghan), The Peace Link (Monaghan) and Waterford Sports Partnership/Waterford Gymnastics Club – Me and My Dad Do Gymnastics (Waterford).

Organisers say the awards “recognise and celebrate community and councils working together. They provide a great opportunity to highlight and celebrate the work done within our communities, to reward our unsung heroes and recognise the phenomenal contribution they’ve made to our lives.”

In a statement on Facebook, St. Paul’s BC says “Absolute(ly) fabulous to be recognised as the best club in the country for our outstanding work in the community.”