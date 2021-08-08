WATCH – The Missed Magical Moment That Sums Kellie Harrington Up

It was a magical moment, a moment that sums up why Kellie Harrington is loved and a moment many missed.

Post the medal ceremony today the Darling of Dublin invited her fellow medal winners to join her on the top step of the podium for an embrace.

It captured the spirit of the Olympics as well as the spirit of Ireland’s latest Olympic champion.

Harrington has been sharing her success throughout her Olympic journey, continually praising her coaches in Tokyo and paying homage to those who have helped with her career back home.

The St Marys BC fighter has also been keen to praise her family and has said her success also belongs to those in Portland Row and all around the country that have taken joy from it.

Continuing with that approach the magnanimous lightweight star was happy to share the spotlight with her fellow medal winners. Not long after she won gold in Tokyo following an epic at the Kokugikan Arena and after the medal subsequent medal ceremony she invited Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee, Finland’s Mira Potkonen and Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira to join her on the top of the podium.

It was another lovely moment from a brilliant Olympics and one that explains just why the Dubliner is so well-loved and respected. Speaking after she explained the action by simply saying ‘we are all champions’.

This was missed by RTE. A beautiful moment between all the medalists #kellieharrington pic.twitter.com/IpLgZKo5Wy — damien o brien (@D_obsy) August 8, 2021

The 2018 World champion beat Brazilian beast Beatriz Ferreira over three high-octane rounds to claim gold and join a distinguished list that includes only Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor.

The win on Sunday morning brought down the curtain on a very successful boxing Olympic campaign. Seven Irish fighters graced Toyko 2021 and Aidan Walsh and Harrington both won medals, meaning Irish boxing now accounts for 18 of Ireland’s Olympic medal winners.