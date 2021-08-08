Amateur Headline News News Top News of The Day Videos 

WATCH – The Missed Magical Moment That Sums Kellie Harrington Up

Jonny Stapleton ,

It was a magical moment, a moment that sums up why Kellie Harrington is loved and a moment many missed.

Post the medal ceremony today the Darling of Dublin invited her fellow medal winners to join her on the top step of the podium for an embrace.

It captured the spirit of the Olympics as well as the spirit of Ireland’s latest Olympic champion.

Harrington has been sharing her success throughout her Olympic journey, continually praising her coaches in Tokyo and paying homage to those who have helped with her career back home.

The St Marys BC fighter has also been keen to praise her family and has said her success also belongs to those in Portland Row and all around the country that have taken joy from it.

Continuing with that approach the magnanimous lightweight star was happy to share the spotlight with her fellow medal winners. Not long after she won gold in Tokyo following an epic at the Kokugikan Arena and after the medal subsequent medal ceremony she invited Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee, Finland’s Mira Potkonen and Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira to join her on the top of the podium.

It was another lovely moment from a brilliant Olympics and one that explains just why the Dubliner is so well-loved and respected. Speaking after she explained the action by simply saying ‘we are all champions’.

The 2018 World champion beat Brazilian beast Beatriz Ferreira over three high-octane rounds to claim gold and join a distinguished list that includes only Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor.

The win on Sunday morning brought down the curtain on a very successful boxing Olympic campaign. Seven Irish fighters graced Toyko 2021 and Aidan Walsh and Harrington both won medals, meaning Irish boxing now accounts for 18 of Ireland’s Olympic medal winners.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

