WATCH – The Fighting Irish – ‘We Love to Love but we LOVE to Fight’

‘We’ve bigger hearts than anyone in the world’ declares Michael Conlan. ‘It’s instilled in us’ explains Caoimhin Agyarko and Thomas Carty points to a ‘deep history’ that Gary Cully believes makes Irish people ‘stick together and fight together’. Pascal Collins reminds ‘we love to love’ but warns we also ‘love to fight’ while Jamie Conlan discusses ‘big hearts’ and drive.

Matchroom sat down the Irish involved on their show in Nottingham to try and find out what the Fighting Irish are all about.

The fighter’s on the card, Conlan, Agyarko, Cully and Carty are joined by coaches Collins and Pete Taylor as well fighter turned fight maker Jamie Conlan to discuss Ireland, the Irish people’s love of boxing, battling spirit, tendency to support it’s own and more.

It leads to a brilliant piece of work, that not only whets the appetite for tonight’s Ireland versus the rest of the world card but acts as an early Paddy’s Day pride filler.

It’s emotional, it’s passionate, it’s you’ll never beat the Irish and it’s a brilliant watch.