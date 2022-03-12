Headline News News Pro News Videos 

WATCH – The Fighting Irish – ‘We Love to Love but we LOVE to Fight’

Jonny Stapleton , , , , , ,

‘We’ve bigger hearts than anyone in the world’ declares Michael Conlan. ‘It’s instilled in us’ explains Caoimhin Agyarko and Thomas Carty points to a ‘deep history’ that Gary Cully believes makes Irish people ‘stick together and fight together’. Pascal Collins reminds ‘we love to love’ but warns we also ‘love to fight’ while Jamie Conlan discusses ‘big hearts’ and drive.

Matchroom sat down the Irish involved on their show in Nottingham to try and find out what the Fighting Irish are all about.

The fighter’s on the card, Conlan, Agyarko, Cully and Carty are joined by coaches Collins and Pete Taylor as well fighter turned fight maker Jamie Conlan to discuss Ireland, the Irish people’s love of boxing, battling spirit, tendency to support it’s own and more.

It leads to a brilliant piece of work, that not only whets the appetite for tonight’s Ireland versus the rest of the world card but acts as an early Paddy’s Day pride filler.

It’s emotional, it’s passionate, it’s you’ll never beat the Irish and it’s a brilliant watch.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Steve Collins takes on unbeaten prospect TONIGHT

Jonny Stapleton

VIDEO: Keeler: I want to win Prizefighter with three KO’s

irishboxing

Mick Conlan predicts early Shakur Stevenson scrap as first title fight is CONFIRMED

Jonny Stapleton