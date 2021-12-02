WATCH – Taylor opponent Sharipova ‘make sh*te of a tree’ as she prepares for world title fight Rocky IV style

It’s like a scene out of Rocky IV.

There’s a blanket of snow, plenty of wood waiting to be chopped, an axe to do it with, and a challenger training to fight a fighter that appears to be invincible.

In fact, all that’s missing is the motivational sounds of ‘Heart’s on Fire’ stirring emotions by playing in the background as Firuza Sharipova [14(8)-1(0)] goes old school in prep for her fight with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor [19(6)-0].

Much respected boxing writer Gavan Casey was in touch with the challenger ahead of the Echo Arena hosted Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast bout.

The Kazakh challenger shared how she had worked alongside Taylor’s London 2012 Olympic final opponent Sofya Ochigava ahead of the December 11 fight, predicted she would shock the world and much more.

Clips of the 27-year-old, who actually debuted against Russian Ochigava, were also shared, one of which shows her take the Carl Froch ‘chopping down some trees’ approach to training.

Was also sent a video of Firuza Sharipova making shite of this tree pic.twitter.com/iD3zTs8uPx — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) December 2, 2021

Firuza Sharipova is invoking the help of our old friend Sofya Ochigava, and the blood of the man who conquered most of Asia between 1370 and 1405, in a bid to shock Katie Taylor in Liverpool on Saturday week. https://t.co/ldf5PngPch — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) December 2, 2021