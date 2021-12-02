Headline News News Pro News 

WATCH – Taylor opponent Sharipova ‘make sh*te of a tree’ as she prepares for world title fight Rocky IV style

It’s like a scene out of Rocky IV.

There’s a blanket of snow, plenty of wood waiting to be chopped, an axe to do it with, and a challenger training to fight a fighter that appears to be invincible.

In fact, all that’s missing is the motivational sounds of ‘Heart’s on Fire’ stirring emotions by playing in the background as Firuza Sharipova [14(8)-1(0)] goes old school in prep for her fight with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor [19(6)-0].

Much respected boxing writer Gavan Casey was in touch with the challenger ahead of the Echo Arena hosted Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast bout.

The Kazakh challenger shared how she had worked alongside Taylor’s London 2012 Olympic final opponent Sofya Ochigava ahead of the December 11 fight, predicted she would shock the world and much more.

Clips of the 27-year-old, who actually debuted against Russian Ochigava, were also shared, one of which shows her take the Carl Froch chopping down some trees’ approach to training.

