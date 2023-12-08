LatestNewsVideos

WATCH – Shauna O’Keefe’s Debut

irishboxing

Shauna O’Keefe makes what has become an eagerly anticipated debut at the famous venue that is York Hall on Friday night.

The 2023 light welterweight National Elite Champion faces a baptism of fire as she begins against Vaida Masiokaite over six two-minute rounds.

The Tipp native, who has been causing a stir since relocating her training to the Matchroom Gym in Brentwood, will be favoured to defeat the Masiokaite but the Lithuanian has Irish upset previous and comes into the fight on the back of two impressive wins.

The fight will be broadcast via Fight Zone’s Youtube channel. The massive 14 fight card gloves off at 6pm and O’Keefe is expected to be in fourth.

You bill including ‘The Irish Hammer’s’ six rounder can be watched below:

Watch our pre fight interview with ‘The Irish Hammer’ below:

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

‘Top Rank are making sure they move him real slow’ – Shakur Stevenson believes Conlan is being kept clear of danger

Jonny Stapleton

Ireland’s #1 – Jack Marley eyes Elite title following break-out European U22 bronze

Jonny Stapleton

Steven Donnelly learns first round Ultimate Boxxer fate

Jonny Stapleton
x