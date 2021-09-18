Amateur News Videos 

WATCH Saturday’s National Elite Championship Action

Jonny Stapleton

Irish fight fans were served up a National Elite Championships taster on Friday night.

The blue ribbon amateur tournament made a welcome return with four-fight fights at the National Stadium.

There is a lot more to sink your teeth into today with two action-packed sessions playing out at the home of Irish boxing.

You can watch the fights taking place today via TG’s Youtube below:

September 18th

Quarter-finals (12pm)

50kg Nicole Hayes (Togher) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)
63.5kg Jordan Moore (Dublin Docklands) V John McConnell (Holy Trinity)
63.5kg Jamie Long (Muskerry) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)
63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O
63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O
67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)
67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) V Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway)
67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) V Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D)
67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) v Barry O ‘Connor 9Northside)
86kh Kane Tucker (Emerald A) V Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

September 18th

QUARTER FINALS (4pm)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Adam Hession (Monivea)
57kg Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)
57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda)
92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Jack Divine (Springtown)
92+kg Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)
92+kg Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)
92+kg Phil Brophy (Angels) V Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D)

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

