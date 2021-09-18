WATCH Saturday’s National Elite Championship Action

Irish fight fans were served up a National Elite Championships taster on Friday night.

The blue ribbon amateur tournament made a welcome return with four-fight fights at the National Stadium.

There is a lot more to sink your teeth into today with two action-packed sessions playing out at the home of Irish boxing.

You can watch the fights taking place today via TG’s Youtube below:

September 18th

Quarter-finals (12pm)

50kg Nicole Hayes (Togher) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

63.5kg Jordan Moore (Dublin Docklands) V John McConnell (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg Jamie Long (Muskerry) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O

63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)

67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) V Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway)

67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) V Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) v Barry O ‘Connor 9Northside)

86kh Kane Tucker (Emerald A) V Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

September 18th

QUARTER FINALS (4pm)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

57kg Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda)

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Jack Divine (Springtown)

92+kg Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)

92+kg Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)

92+kg Phil Brophy (Angels) V Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D)