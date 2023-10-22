WATCH – National Senior Champion’s Interviews

The Irish National Senior Championships concluded in the National Stadium on Saturday. An action-packed finals day saw champions crowned across the weight classes.

Irish-boxing.com caught up with as many newly crowned champions as we could. Their interviews are below:

Full Results

48kg: Jessica Connolly (Ballyhaunis) Walkover;

52kg: Connie Gibbons (St Bronagh’s, Rostrevor) Walkover;

54kg: Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy) outpd Sophie Attalah (Our Lady Of Lourdes, Limerick) unan;

57kg: Lauren Boyan (St Brigid’s, Edenderry) outpd Lauryn Walsh (Spartan, Cork) unan;

57kg: Donagh Keary (Rathfriland) stpd DJ Murphy (Paulstown) 2nd;

60kg: Josefien Betist (St Brigid’s, Edenderry) stpd Keelan Mangan (Celtic Eagles, Galway) 1st;

60kg: Nathan May (Dublin Docklands) outpd John Gilligan (Ballinacarrow) unan;

63kg: Dearbhla Rooney (Sean McDermott’s, Manorhamilton) outpd Aishling Keogh (St Mary’s, Dublin) unan;

63.5kg: Darren O’Connor (Olympic, Galway outpd Charles McDonagh (St John Bosco, Belfast) split;

67kg: Davie O’Neill (Charleville) outpd Aodhan Byrne (Kilcullen) split;

71kg: Ben Teeling (Holy Family, Drogheda) V Ben McHugh (Monivea/Defence Forces) unan;

75kg: Mary Enright (Setanta, Newbridge) Walkover;

75kg Cathal McLaughlin (Raphoe) outpd TJ King (Phoenix, Ballyboughal) split;

80kg James Whelan (Dublin Docklands) walkover v Conor McKernan (Castleblayney);

81+kg: Lucy Purdy (Smithfield) Walkover;

86kg: Shane Cunningham (Golden Gloves, Cork/Defence Forces) outpd Vadym Ustimov (St Francis’s, Limerick) split;

92kg: Eamon Tighe (Ballinacarrow) outpd Eamon Gilligan (Dublin Dockland) split;

92+kg: Martin McDonagh (Crumlin) outpd Harry Geraghty (Santry) split;

70kg: Laura Moran (St Anne’s, Westport) outpd Jenny O’Neill (Unit 3, Naas) split. (07/10/2023);

50kg: Amber Byrne (Arklow) outpd Catherine O’Grady (Carrickmacross) unan. (08/10/2023);

66kg: Linda Desmond (Rylane) stpd Molly Rowley (Swinford) 2nd. (08/10/2023);

54kg: Danny Duffy (Raphoe) outpd Oisin Worsencroft (St Colman’s, Cork) unan. (20/10/2023).