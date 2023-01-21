WATCH – National Elite Championships – Running Order- Times

It’s National Elite Championships Finals night and a special night in the boxing calendar will be available to watch.

Regular boxing broadcasters TG4 will stream the deciders on their YouTube channel. All 25 finals will be aired on the stream with full commentary begining at 4:55pm.

You can watch the fights below:

The Running order is as follows

Finals

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa) V Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)

48kg: Paudraig Downey (St John Bosco A) V Rickey Nesbitt (Holy Family L)

52kg: Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

92+: William J McCartan (Gilford) V Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic)

6pm

63kg: Winnie Christina McDonagh (Neilstown) V Shauna Browne O’Keefe (Clonmel)

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) V Christopher O’Reilly (Holy Family L)

81+kg: Judy Bobbett (Liberty) V Shauna Kearney (Bunclody)

57kg: Paul Loonam (St Carthages) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)

7pm

54kg: Niamh Fay (Ballybougall) V Jennifer Lehane (DCU)

60kg: Davey Joyce (Holy Family L) V Jason Nevin (Olympic L)

48kg: Nicole Buckley (St Carthages) V Ciara Walsh (Smithfield)

54kg: Jorge Rogla Castanno (Corinthians) V Dylan Eagleson (St Pauls A)

8pm

60kg: Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s D) V Zara Breslin (Tramore)

50kg: Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata A) V Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry)

67kg: Eugene McKeever (Holy Family L) V Ryan McCarthy (Fr Horgans)

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Olympic C) V Aoibhe Carabine (Geesala)

71kg: Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) V Dean Walsh (St Ibars/Josephs)

Break: Hall of Fame, Lifetime Services to Boxing and Coaching Services to boxing will be bestowed upon:

(HoF) Art O’Brien, (LSB) Paddy Keogh, Martin Fennessy and Joe Hennigan and (CSB) Billy McClean.

9pm

63.5kg: Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels L) V Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

57kg: Michaela Walsh (Emerald A) V Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3)

51kg: Clepson dos Santos (Holy Trinity) V Sean Mari (Monkstown D/Defence F)

10pm

66kg: Amy Broadhurst (St Bronaghs) V Grainne Walsh (Spartacus)

80kg: Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott) V Keelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal

70kg: Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise/Defence F) V Christina Desmond (Dungarvan/Garda)

92kg: Jack Marley (Monkstown D) V Patrick Ward (Olympic C)

86kg: Dmytro Oliynyk (Smithfield) V Kane Tucker (Emerald A)