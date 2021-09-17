Watch National Elite Championships LIVE

Competitive boxing returns to the National Stadium for the first time in over a year tonight.

The National Elite Championships will be contested for the first time since 2019 over the next three weekends.

The action gloves off tonight with four preliminary bouts, before two sessions tomorrow.

TG4 are the IABA’s TV partner for the latest installment of the blue ribbon tournament and will broadcast every fight across various platforms.

Tonight’s bouts will be aried on Youtube, you can watch live via TG4 below:

This weekend’s fights

17th SEPTEMBER

PRELIMS (7pm)

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)

54kg Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) V Sara Haghighat-Jo (Edenderry)

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) W/O

57kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) W/O

57kg Patryk Adamus (Drimnagh) V Jude Gallagher (Two Castles)

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) W/O

60kg Thomas McCann (St Pauls A) V Teo Allen (Cookstown)

80kg Keelan Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) W/O

92+kg Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D) W/O

September 18th

Quarter-finals (12pm)

50kg Nicole Hayes (Togher) V Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

63.5kg Jordan Moore (Dublin Docklands) V John McConnell (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg Jamie Long (Muskerry) V Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

63.5kg Nathan Richmond (Scorpion) W/O

63.5kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) W/O

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Eoghan Quinn (St Johns U)

67kg Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) V Damien Creaven (Olympic Galway)

67kg Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) V Kenneth Doyle (Monkstown D)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family) v Barry O ‘Connor 9Northside)

86kh Kane Tucker (Emerald A) V Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

September 18th

QUARTER FINALS (4pm)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

57kg Bailey Marshall (Emerald A) V Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal)

57kg Jake McMahon (Liberty) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda)

92+kg Patrick Rogers (St Johns U) V Jack Divine (Springtown)

92+kg Gytis Lisinkas (Celtic Eagles) V Thomas Maughan (Cavan)

92+kg Kenneth Okungbowa (Athlone) V Martin Keenan (Rathkeale)

92+kg Phil Brophy (Angels) V Samuel Ilesanni (St Mary’s D)