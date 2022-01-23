Watch Michael Conlan’s bizarre line of questioning during Leigh Wood head to head

Not your typical head-to-head talk, in fact, anything but the norm when it comes to tête-à-tête verbals.

Michael Conlan was more interested in Leigh Wood’s hair than trying to intimidate the fighter he challenges for the WBA ‘regular’ world title in Nottingham on March 12.

Come stare downtime at the second of two press conferences last week the Belfast featherweight’s gaze was drawn to his next opponent’s hair.

Rather than attempt to intimidate the Matchroom fighter or play mind games, the Olympic medal winner wanted to all about Wood’s curls.

‘Is it a perm?” he asked before continuing to grill the Ben Davidson trained fighter on his hairstyle.

It wasn’t the first time the 30-year-old made reference to Wood’s curls at the press conference in Nottingham the day previous he said: “I have an answer for anything Leigh does, I know what type of fighter he is, he punches hard yes but slow feet and curly head. I’ll punch ahead of him.”