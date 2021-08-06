WATCH – Michael Conlan talks about fighting at the Feile at the first Feile Fight Night six years ago!

Six years ago this month we here at Irish-boxing.com were attending the first every Feile Fight Night also in attendance was tonight’s bill topper Michael Conlan, as well as fellow Feile 2021 participant Sean McComb and Paddy Barnes.

The Belfast Boys were out in force supporting recent European Champion Tommy McCarthy as the now Matchroom fighter fought and defeated Courtney Fry.

All three took time before the show gloved off to talk to Irish-boxing.com and discussed a wide range of topics relevant at the time including one day fighting at the Falls Park.

The dream all came true for all three as they appeared on the last Feile Fight Night. However, Conlan takes things to a new level tonight as he competes in the highest level all Irish fight in recent times.

The Belfast fighter takes on former world champion TJ Doheny on top of an ESPN broadcast outdoor stadium card.

‘The Public Nuisance’ also appears taking on Vicente Martin Rodriguez on the undercard.