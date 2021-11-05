Headline News Latest News Pro News 

WATCH LIVE: Conlan Boxing Ulster Hall show

Joe O'Neill

Post-pandemic boxing in Ireland continues this evening with the first Ulster Hall Conlan Boxing card.

Seven fights, headlined by Lewis Crocker, will take place at the famous Belfast venue and the show will be professionally shot and streamed – with commentary – via iFL TV and ESPN+

The stream is scheduled to begin at 5:40pm (Irish time) and will include both the early undercard and the ESPN+ portion of the broadcast (the stream will be geoblocked in North America).

Watch every fight from Belfast below:

Joe O'Neill

