WATCH Kieran Molloy topped Galway Rising Card

Kieran Molloy tops a stacked Conlan Boxing card at the Salthill Leisure Centre on Friday April 21.

The Galway native takes on Spanish based Columbian Fernando Mosquera on top of what promises to be an entertaining card.

Chief support is a rematch of the small hall classic between Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin. The Munster duo trade leather for the Irish light heavyweight title in the chief support bout.

Top Ranks Kurt Walker fights Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira over eight rounds, John Cooney fights Sandeep Singh

Bhatti over the same distance.

Danny Keating has an interesting fight with Greyvin Mendoza, while Tiernan Bradley faces dual operator Adrian Orban, Berman Sanchez and Francisco Rodriguez provide third fight opposition for Dave Ryan and Gerard Hughes respectively.

The show will be broadcast on ESPN+ in America and on YouTube via Boxing Social in other territories.

The show is set to glove off at 6:30pm.