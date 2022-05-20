Watch Katie Taylor calls delighted O’Rourke and Broadhurst to congratulate them on World success

World Championship gold, $100,000 in prize money, and a call from Katie Taylor this week couldn’t get much better for Lisa O’Rourke or Amy Broadhurst.

The OG showed her class once again taking time to call the two new names on the scene to congratulate them on the World Championship winning success.

In a telephone call late last night from her base in Connecticut, the five-time World Championships gold medal winner spoke with the two gold medallists who followed in her footsteps.

The call was arranged by Irish Head coach Zaur Antia, who remains close to the Irish Icon.

Footage of some of the call was shared online this morning, it shows a delighted O’Rourke sporting a smile as big as she did when gold was draped around her next.

It’s not the first time Taylor has congratulated Broadhurst for international success.

Ten years ago a then newly-crowned Olympic champion visited Broadhurst’s school in Dundalk to congratulate the teenager on winning a European Schoolgirl gold.

She also had the Louth fighter as a sparring partner ahead of her historic fight with Amanda Serrano.

The Olympic gold medal winner and reigning undisputed lightweight champion of the world has always been a strong supporter of young Irish female boxers, offering support and championing their successes.

Indeed, she takes huge pride in seeing how the landscape has changed since she first laced up a pair of gloves and rejoices in the fact there is so much female boxing activity and success.