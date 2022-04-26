WATCH: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano get the US Breakfast Show Treatment

Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] and Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)-1] turned it on for the cameras today.

Performing outside the ring for millions of breakfast TV viewers the lightweights sold their historic showdown, set for Madison Square Garden and this Saturday night, to a huge non boxing audience.

The undisputed lightweight world champion and her challenger were afforded a five-minute slot on the top-rated Today Show on live on NBC ahead of their historic showdown.

Respect was the order of the morning as the two highligted the significance of the massive showdown to millions of casual fans.

“We are obviously two great champions, like you said the best in the world. We are going to do what we have to do to win the fight,” said Taylor.

“We don’t train to lose, we train to win fights. We are both great champions. One of the reasons why this fight is so special is because it is the best versus the best in the world. It is an amazing moment.”

Serrano sand off a similar hymn sheet saying: “To be in this iconic event sharing the ring with Katie Taylor an amazing, undisputed, and undefeated champion is truly an honour.

“We are the first females to headline Madison Square Garden. It is almost sold out and they say that people don’t want to see women fight. This tells you something totally different.”

We’re sitting down with @KatieTaylor and Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters), two top-ranked fighters set to make boxing history. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/8Xh6ZbA2NL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 26, 2022