WATCH Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano Press Conference LIVE from New York

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will come face-to-face in New York today.

As part of the first leg of their press tour following the announcement of their historic clash for the undisputed World Lightweight title on Saturday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York, the fighters and their teams will address press Chase Square at Madison Square Garden .

The event marks the very first female headlined combat sports event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” in the iconic venue’s 140 years of boxing and MMA history.

You can watch the press conference which will also be attended by Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul from 5:30pm Irish time below.

