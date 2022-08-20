WATCH Irish Teen rescues European Schools semi-final victory from the jaws with last-round stoppage
Jamesie Casey wasn’t settling for bronze.
Having navigated his way through a tough field to reach the European Schoolboy Championship podium this week, the Kerry fighter took to the ring on Thursday’s semi-finals day with a bronze medal no one could take away from him nestled securely in his back pocket – but he wanted more.
However, two rounds into his final four clash it looked like the Sliabh Luchra fighter wasn’t going to get it.
Azerbaijan’s Baghir Alimkhanli was two rounds to the good on all of the judge’s scorecards and in progression pole going into the final stanza.
And at that stage, a more than respectable bronze looked on the cards for the International debutant.
However, the 46kg representative put in a sensational final stanza to turn the result on his head and progress to the decider. Cleary came out looking to take out his foe. After a number of attacks, he eventually snapped his opponent’s head back with a big right hand to force a standing eight count and give himself hope before forcing the referee to step in again just seconds later to join eight other Irish fighters in European final action today.
Casey takes on Scotland’s Jacob Naismith in the decider.
Watch how he got there below:
Team Ireland Squad:
34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath
40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.
44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork
46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford
51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork
54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin
57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin
60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain
64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary
70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath
37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford
42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.
44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry
48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin
52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny
54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare
57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.
60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois
63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin
66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick
75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway
80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork
90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim
Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey
Coaches
Amanda Spencer
Lynn McEnery
Brian Barry
Jeff Fitzgerald
R&J: Dermot McDermott