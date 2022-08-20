WATCH Irish Teen rescues European Schools semi-final victory from the jaws with last-round stoppage

Jamesie Casey wasn’t settling for bronze.

Having navigated his way through a tough field to reach the European Schoolboy Championship podium this week, the Kerry fighter took to the ring on Thursday’s semi-finals day with a bronze medal no one could take away from him nestled securely in his back pocket – but he wanted more.

However, two rounds into his final four clash it looked like the Sliabh Luchra fighter wasn’t going to get it.

Azerbaijan’s Baghir Alimkhanli was two rounds to the good on all of the judge’s scorecards and in progression pole going into the final stanza.

And at that stage, a more than respectable bronze looked on the cards for the International debutant.

However, the 46kg representative put in a sensational final stanza to turn the result on his head and progress to the decider. Cleary came out looking to take out his foe. After a number of attacks, he eventually snapped his opponent’s head back with a big right hand to force a standing eight count and give himself hope before forcing the referee to step in again just seconds later to join eight other Irish fighters in European final action today.

Casey takes on Scotland’s Jacob Naismith in the decider.

Watch how he got there below:

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Daniel Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald

R&J: Dermot McDermott