WATCH Irish teen heavyweight Jack Marley’s European stoppage win

Jonny Stapleton

Jack Marley announced himself on the senior scene in sensational fashion over the weekend.

The Monkstown heavyweight registered stoppage victory in his first ever senior contest, which happened to be a European Under-22 Championship last 16 bout.

The teen big man dominanted the opening two rounds and was on course for a wide points win but made the judges cards redundant when he forced the his opponents corner to throw in the towel.

Marley, who had landed big throughout the fight and scored a standing eight count in the first round, landed a big right hand, dipping the knees of his German opponent.

With the fight well and truely out of his reach the German’s corner waved it off and Marley registered a confidence boosting senior debut win.

