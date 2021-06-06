WATCH highlights of Steven Cairns impressive debut

Steven Cairns produced a performacne beyond his years in Spain tonight, registering an impressive debut win in the process.

The teen debutant accounted for the experienced Rafael Castillo as he punched for pay for the first time in the Pabellon Campio Llorens, Villarreal.

The Cork prospect whitewashed the Nicuaguaran over four, winning by a referee scorecard of 40-36.

Casitlo is known for his durabilty and has taken a lot more experienced operators longer rounds over the course of his 70 plus fight career.

He was always likely to take the Rebel county fighter the distance, particularly over four, but Cairns did manage to rattle him on more than one occasion during the bout.

It’s early days and there is a lot of learning to be done but Cairns did show great shot selection, was patient when he needed to be, had an element of explosivity about him, and looks like one to watch out for.

With so much action taking place in both the amateurs and pros yesterday, some may not have had the chance to watch the young prospect in action.

If you can watch highlights of the win below: