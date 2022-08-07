Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day Videos 

WATCH Highlights of Michael Conlan’s Miguel Marriaga win

Jonny Stapleton ,

Michael Conlan returned to winning ways last night at the SSE Odyssey Arena in Belfast, largely dominating former title challenger Miguel Marriaga.

Back in his home city after the heartbreak of Nottingham in March, Conlan took the card on his shoulders and delivered.

Scoring three knockdowns on the Colombian across the ten rounds, Conlan looked slick and smooth for most of the bout before a final round scare was overcome in front of an electric crowd in the Capital of Irish Boxing.

Re live the action below:

His comeback complete, 30-year-old Conlan will now look for a return to title fights in what is a crowded scene. Top Rank stablemate Emmanuel Navarette holds the WBO belt while Rey Vargas now has the WBC crown. Matchroom’s Josh Warrington is IBF champion and Leo Santa Cruz is the WBA super king – although his ordered fight with Leigh Wood now looks unlikely.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Ireland at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Joe O'Neill

Con Sheehan secures debut date

irishboxing

Stephen Ormond returns to winning ways in England

Joe O'Neill