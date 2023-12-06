AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNewsTop News of The Day

WATCH – Heart Warming Scenes as Siofra Lawless gets heroes welcome returning to school

Wicklow school Temple Carrig have mastered the heroes welcome – and understandably so considering when they have plenty of practice in that regard.

Just a year after they went viral for the amazing reception they gave European Junior Champion Tadhg O’Donnell they were lining the corridors in celebration again, this time for Siofra Lawless.

Four Kings light welterweight, Lawless won World Junior Championships gold and Boxer of the Tournament in Yerevan on Monday and returned to school today.

Just like they did for her clubmate, O’Donnell, the students formed a guard of honor for the boxing champion and gave her a remarkable well-earned reception.

Watch below:

Earlier in the week the school released footage of pupils watching and celebrating Lawless’ brilliant final win over India’s Sachin Shurshti Sathe.

Watch below:

