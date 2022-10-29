WATCH Gary Cully registers sensational first-round knockout

Gary Cully sat down another step-up opponent tonight.

The 6’3″ lightweight took just 35 seconds to take out previously undefeated French fighter Jaouad Belmehdi without breaking a sweat.

The fight at Wembley Arena on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s undisputed lightweight world title defence against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal was meant to be a test of sorts.

Cully was favoured, even expected to win, especially considering he stopped a former world champion in Miguel Vazquez last time out – but the French fighter was at the very least meant to bring the Naas star rounds.

That wasn’t the case in the end, as Cully got the job in super-quick fashion.

Just over half a minute in ‘The Diva’ punished ‘The Moroccan Bombardier’ for his early aggression with a beautifully timed one-two.

The left hand landed clean and the former French champion visited the canvas, he rose to Bambi legs and the referee was forced to step in and call a halt to what turned out to be a sensational first fight as a Matchroom boxer.

GARY CULLY IN HALF A MINUTE 😱#TaylorCarabajal pic.twitter.com/2kVeL5Rh14 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 29, 2022

The knockout win was Cully’s fourth on the trot and sees him improve to 15-0.