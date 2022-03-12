WATCH – Gary Cully One Punch KO’s Former World Champion

Gary Cully was effortlessly destructive in Nottingham on Saturday night.

The Naas lightweight sensationally knocked out former world champion Miguel Vazquez at the Motorpoint Arena on the undercard of Leigh Wood v Mick Conlan, registering a career-best win in the process.

Cully had the Mexican down in the third, walking a fighter who had never been stopped at lightweight onto a left hand. Vazquez lived to see another round and a bit as Cully dropped and stopped the former IBF world titlist early in the fifth.

‘The Diva’ pulled out a show-stopping left hand in almost innocuously. It was nigh on nonchalant, completely natural and second nature but night night nonetheless.

Take a look for yourself:

What a performance from @BoxerCully who gets the finish in the fifth round 👏#WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/LKmnlPqags — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 12, 2022

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom