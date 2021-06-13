Watch future Katie Taylor rival register MMA submission win

Amanda Serrano’s latest MMA adventure was quick and successful.

The seven-weight world champion proved herself as adept at inflicting damage in mixed martial arts as she is in boxing, as she stopped Valentina Garcia in Mexico on Saturday.

The New York based Puerto Rican’s victory came courtesy of a standing guillotine choke and she claimed a first round stoppage in a flyweight bout.

60 second Submission!

Serrano’s third victory in the code came just 24 hours after Katie Taylor’s ‘greatest of all-time’ rival Claressa Shields made a successful MMA debut, a third-round stoppage of Brittney Elkin.

Both fighters have revealed the reason behind the temporary switch of code was financial and both have discussed trading leather with Katie Taylor in the boxing ring.

The undisputed lightweight has ruled out a fight with fellow Olympic gold medal winner Shields a world champion in all the middleweight divisions, but is Serrano keen.

The high profile pair were meant to fight in April of last year only for the pandemic to prompt a cancelation, a Fight Camp reschedule was discussed but according to Eddie Hearn, Serrano turned down a career-high purse.

The Matchroom boss has since suggested he would like to re-open talks for either a December or St Patrick’s week mega clash.

Speaking last month on the clash Serrano’s promoter Lou DiBella said:

“I think the fight will happen in 2022 as a unification between two undisputed world champions,” DiBella told Sky Sports.

“Hopefully Katie does not lose in the interim. I don’t think she will.

“Amanda wants to unify the belts at 126lbs. She will be moving up two weight classes [to fight Taylor]. She is a featherweight, really. She has only moved up before to chase legacy and increase opportunities.

“She wants to unify featherweight before she moves up to lightweight, from which she will never come back down.

“Featherweight is her real weight, where she wants to prove herself.

“Then, when the world is open and the fight can take place at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of Irish and Puerto Rican fans, the fight will happen” he adds before warning the money still has to be right.

“We would welcome negotiations right now if they come with a huge number.”